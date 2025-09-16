Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $326.12. The company has a market cap of $534.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

