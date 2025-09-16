Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Raised by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $326.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $534.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

