Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,491.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.8%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $355.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

