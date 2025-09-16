Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 242.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booking by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,559.83 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,930.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,588.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,221.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,443,735 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

