Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

