Summit Financial Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Summit Financial Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

