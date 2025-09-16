Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Brand House Collective Stock Down 18.6%

NASDAQ TBHC opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Brand House Collective has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

