IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $248.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.