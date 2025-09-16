Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 9,348,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 1,255,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ascot Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascot Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

