Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Invests $6.36 Million in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOMP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 62,652.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 536,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOMP stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

