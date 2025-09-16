Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 678 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 258,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,264,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

