Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 2,536 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 934,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 365,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,848,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 4,988.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 238,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,110,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.06.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

