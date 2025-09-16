Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $127.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

