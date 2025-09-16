Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kopin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Kopin Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $366.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 29.47%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 2,303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46,969 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,863,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

