Little House Capital LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Up 3.4%

Oracle stock opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $858.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

