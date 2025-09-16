ACT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,720 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,673,000 after purchasing an additional 264,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,519,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 513,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

