First Financial Corp IN Acquires 280 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,887,000 after purchasing an additional 777,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

