Beacon Financial Group Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

