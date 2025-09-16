Westmount Partners LLC Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Westmount Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VOO opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $586.50 and a 200 day moving average of $547.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $607.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

