Westmount Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Westmount Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

