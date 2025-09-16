iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

