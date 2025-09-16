Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.04%.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

