Webster Bank N. A. Purchases New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,705,000 after acquiring an additional 423,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $15,568,542.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,885,752 shares in the company, valued at $153,420,141,970.80. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,622,516 shares of company stock valued at $628,207,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $239.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.30. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.