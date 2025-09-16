Kier Group (LON:KIE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%.
Kier Group Stock Up 5.1%
Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 201.83 on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.11. The stock has a market cap of £877.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 210 to GBX 225 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
