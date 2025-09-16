Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.