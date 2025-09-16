Presidio Capital Management LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 188.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 656,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 428,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,493,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,033,000 after purchasing an additional 415,096 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

