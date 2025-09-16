Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 43,281 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 384,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

