First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,875 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,574,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

