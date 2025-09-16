First Bank & Trust Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

First Bank & Trust increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day moving average is $234.71. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

