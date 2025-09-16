Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

