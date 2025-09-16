Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $190.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.7368.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

