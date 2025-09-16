Emprise Bank Sells 74 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Emprise Bank reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after buying an additional 224,422 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.15 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

