Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%

AVGO stock opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.65. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

