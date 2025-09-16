GEM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

GEM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 463,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 326,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

