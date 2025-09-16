Woodstock Corp Sells 2,182 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,695,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

