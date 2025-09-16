First Financial Corp IN Sells 136 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 29,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

