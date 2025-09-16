First Financial Corp IN Sells 2,268 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

