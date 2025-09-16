Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $8,765,395 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.