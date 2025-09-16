Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Presidio Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

