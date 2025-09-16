ACT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,798 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 16.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $38,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.11.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

