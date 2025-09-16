First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

PG stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

