The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 358.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 4.8% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

