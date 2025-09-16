Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

