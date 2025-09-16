Bank of New Hampshire Sells 3,660 Shares of KB Home $KBH

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

