Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $435.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

