1,015 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Acquired by Client First Investment Management LLC

Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Visa comprises about 0.2% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

V opened at $338.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $621.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

