Exchange Bank Acquires 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Exchange Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $664.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.