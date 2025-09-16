iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $190.67 and last traded at $190.65, with a volume of 544060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

