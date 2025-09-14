Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.62 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 29.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 338.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of APH stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

