OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Boston Partners lifted its position in OGE Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after buying an additional 1,219,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,245,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $24,141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,966,000 after acquiring an additional 367,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

